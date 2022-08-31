Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -46.41%.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile
Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.