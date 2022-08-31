Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 9,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Futu by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Futu by 25.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Futu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of FUTU stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 6,525,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,378. Futu has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

