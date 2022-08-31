FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,100 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 438,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 71,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FutureFuel Company Profile

NYSE FF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 392,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,714. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.70.

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.