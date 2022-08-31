FUZE Token (FUZE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $30,668.00

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $9,638.53 and approximately $30,668.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $12.86 or 0.00063872 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FUZE Token has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00439976 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00822375 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015240 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
