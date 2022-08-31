FY2023 Earnings Estimate for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for South32 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for South32’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for South32’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $14.17 on Monday. South32 has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

