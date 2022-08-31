G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $15.90. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 1,105 shares traded.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $780.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

