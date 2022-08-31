G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Up 5.8%

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.70. 10,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,142,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTHX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 406.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

