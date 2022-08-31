Gamestarter Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $58,702.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00051995 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Gamestarter Coin Profile
Gamestarter (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gamestarter Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.