GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.22. 109,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,845,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

Insider Activity at GAP

In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,819.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Stock Down 5.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GAP had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. GAP’s payout ratio is -59.41%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

