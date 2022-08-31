GATX (NYSE:GATX) Trading Down 2.7%

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $96.64 and last traded at $96.64. Approximately 103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth $446,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX by 30.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GATX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

