GazeTV Trading Up 12.3% This Week (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One GazeTV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GazeTV has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
GazeTV Coin Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
Buying and Selling GazeTV
