Gazit Globe (TSE:GZT) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (TSE:GZT – Get Rating) (NYSE:GZT) were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.66 and last traded at C$11.66. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

Gazit Globe Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -376.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.