Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

Genenta Science stock remained flat at $5.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. Genenta Science has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Genenta Science in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

