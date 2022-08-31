Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) Short Interest Update

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Genetic Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GENE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,560. Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

