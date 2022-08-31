GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $72.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

GitLab stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

