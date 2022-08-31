Glencore plc Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Glencore has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

