Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Global Payments stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.24. 40,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 692.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Global Payments by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

