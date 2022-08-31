GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,888. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.