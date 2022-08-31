GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Short Interest Update

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 535,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,888. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLYC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

