GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,538. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.