Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 31,735 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 40,243 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,494 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 65,696 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.67. 2,442,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,985. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,819.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.