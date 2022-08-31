Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

NASDAQ GHIX remained flat at $9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,888. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.66. Gores Holdings IX has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,685,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the second quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.