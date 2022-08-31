Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Update

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTPA. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 933,430 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 828,101 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 2,870.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 380,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 367,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GTPA remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 118,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Gores Technology Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

