Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gran Tierra Energy

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.89.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

