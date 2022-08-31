Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 89.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 88,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,404. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Graphite Bio

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.