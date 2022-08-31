Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Insider Transactions at Great Atlantic Resources

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 1,869,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$205,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 592,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,198.43.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. The company holds interests in the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,525 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

