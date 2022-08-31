Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.62. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Greif Trading Down 2.1 %

GEF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 412,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greif by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Greif by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Greif by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Greif by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Greif by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

