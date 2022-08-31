Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Short Interest Update

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,386. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $116,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,822 shares of company stock valued at $22,430,068 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 776,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

