Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.91. 15,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,387. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $988,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,822 shares of company stock worth $22,430,068 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

