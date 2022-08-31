Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Hits $3.00 on Major Exchanges

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00014882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $33,894.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,127.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00133115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033150 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021861 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

GRO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital.

Growth DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using U.S. dollars.

