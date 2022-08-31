Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

Shares of GFAIW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,049. Guardforce AI has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

