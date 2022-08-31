Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.21

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.56. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 4,002 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.