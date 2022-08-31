H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

