Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Update

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hailiang Education Group Trading Down 1.1 %

HLG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. 581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of -0.04. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hailiang Education Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

