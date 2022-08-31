Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.97

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 170391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

