Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.97

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 170391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54.
About Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.