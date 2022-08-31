Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 999,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HASI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 610,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,307. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

