Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Trading Up 2%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.60 ($0.15). 2,585,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,229,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.35 ($0.15).
Harvest Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £20.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.
About Harvest Minerals
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.
