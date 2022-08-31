Head-To-Head Contrast: AEye (LIDR) versus Its Peers

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AEye to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AEye and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2098 2878 33 2.47

Earnings and Valuation

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 652.03%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 33.83%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares AEye and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -2.56 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.95

AEye’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% AEye Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Risk & Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s rivals have a beta of 1.64, indicating that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye rivals beat AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

