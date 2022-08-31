Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 56,800 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.32% of ExlService worth $15,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 24.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $167.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $179.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

