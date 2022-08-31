Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 451.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,225 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

