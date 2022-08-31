Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $16.65 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 335.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.54% of InMode worth $16,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InMode by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in InMode by 695.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,578 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 197,206 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

INMD opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 2.32. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

