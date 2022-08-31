Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $21.15 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after purchasing an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,270,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after buying an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after buying an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

