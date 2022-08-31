Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 255.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.46% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $13,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,885,503.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,319. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.