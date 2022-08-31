Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6,673.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 347,137 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,555,389 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,234,000 after buying an additional 272,198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,429,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,118,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,146,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

