Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,190 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,540,077.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,759 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,323,961.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,354 shares of company stock worth $5,730,234 over the last three months. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

