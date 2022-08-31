Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

