Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 772,040 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Truist Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

