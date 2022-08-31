Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

HCSG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 9,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.68.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.2138 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 215.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

