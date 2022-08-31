HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HEICO Stock Down 2.0 %

HEI opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.96.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.