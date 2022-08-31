HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $150.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $165.61.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in HEICO by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.