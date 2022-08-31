Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of HLGN opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Insider Transactions at Heliogen

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Heliogen news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,495,248 shares of company stock worth $11,534,561. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

