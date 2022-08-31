Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Up 15.5% in August

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of HLGN opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $16.35.
In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $353,595.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Heliogen news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 138,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $353,595.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 733,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,495,248 shares of company stock worth $11,534,561. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
